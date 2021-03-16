Evangelion's Final Film Earns Big at Japanese Box Office

✖

Though Demon Slayer: Mugen Train had a firm grip on the Japanese box office for months since it was released last year, the latest, and final, film of the Rebuild of Evangelion series is looking to topple the current number one film in the East with some serious profits in its first week of release. With Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time having already broken records when it comes to its first day in terms of overall IMAX profits, it's clear that the final adventure of Shinji Ikari and the warriors of NERV is a sought after film.

Currently, Evangelion's final film has netted $30 Million USD in profits in its first week, which is around the same amount as the profits its previous film, You Can (Not) Redo, had brought in within its initial outing. The film had to deal with a new of complications thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, with its release date earlier this year having to be pushed back as a result of the state of emergency declared in Japan.

Studio Khara, the production company behind the latest Evangelion outing, revealed that the final film of the Rebuild franchise was pulling in some serious bank in its first week, proving that the long-anticipated movie will be tearing up the charts at the box office:

