Demon Slayer Returns to Top of Box Office Amidst Evangelion's Debut

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train isn't simply a movie at this point, it's a phenomenon as it continues to pull in millions of dollars in profit and once again hits the top of the charts right before the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion series lands in Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, which had been pushed back several times thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. North American fans are waiting for word on both these films' releases in the West, as the former has been announced to release in America this year and no word having been given for the Eva movie.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train currently sits as the most profitable movie in Japan today, having brought in a staggering $352 million dollars so far, with twelve consecutive weeks in theaters as the number one film in the country. Continuing the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends following the first season of Demon Slayer's anime, the movie follows the Demon Slayer Corps members as they attempt to battle demons aboard a runaway train. Luckily for Tanjiro and company, they won't be alone as the Fire Hashira, Rengoku is also aboard the train and is looking to help them out in this new adventure.

While we don't expect Thrice Upon A Time to hit the same level of profitability as Demon Slayer's first feature-length film, we can definitely see how it will be able to take the number one spot in Japanese theaters with it being the final Evangelion film of the Rebuild series. Though Evangelion isn't at the same level as popularity right now as its Shonen competitor, the franchise has definitely earned its place as a legendary anime series.

Demon Slayer's second season is set to release later this year, giving fans a number of new arcs that they have been waiting for for quite some time. With the manga having already finished its story, there is still plenty of material to follow as Tanjiro's adventure to save his sister and avenge his family following their deaths at the hands of the most powerful demon in the world.

