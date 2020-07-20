Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Coming To Theaters In North America

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time was the long-awaited conclusion of the retelling of the Neon Genesis Evangelion series, and while the movie itself can currently be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, GKIDS is giving anime fans in North America the opportunity to see the latest animated tale of Shinji and his fellow EVA pilots on the big screen. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed as to when Western fans can see the EVA units on the big screen once again, the finale of the Rebuild of Evangelion is slated to arrive later this year.

GKIDs made the announcement using their Official Twitter Account, with the movie wrapping this new story of NERV and touted by fans as one of the greatest anime films of all time:

GKIDS is proud to announce the acquisition of the North American theatrical, home video, and EST rights to EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME, the fourth and final installment of the REBUILD OF #EVANGELION films from legendary creator Hideaki Anno.https://t.co/KXh9Npue4k pic.twitter.com/2MgzDAkiXq — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) June 17, 2022

GKIDs shared an official description for the final film in the quartet of films in the Rebuild of Evangelion movie series, as Thrice Upon A Time gets ready to hit theaters proper later this year:

"From legendary director Hideaki Anno, EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final installment of the REBUILD OF EVANGELION films, bringing an epic conclusion to the story of Shinji and his fellow Eva pilots, with the stunning visuals and thought-provoking storytelling that has made EVANGELION a global pop culture phenomenon.

Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris, a city now red from core-ization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appears, Mari's improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei (Provisional Name) wander about Japan."

Currently, there are no new plans that we know of to bring back Evangelion to the world of anime, though a recent poster promoting the "Shin Universe" sported Eva Unit 01 joining the likes of Godzilla, Kamen Rider, and Ultraman. With the creator of Evangelion, Hideaki Anno, working on this new Shin universe, many fans are wondering if we're set to see a future crossover that unites all these legendary creations under one story.

Will you be catching Evangelion: Thrice Upon A Time in theaters later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV.