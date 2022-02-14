Godzilla Headlines New Crossover with Ultraman, Evangelion, and Kamen Rider

Godzilla has surprisingly kicked off a dream crossover with Ultraman, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Kamen Rider! Shin Godzilla first came onto the scene several years ago, and it was a surprising take on TOHO’s most famous kaiju from the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hideaki Anno, and series writer Shinji Higuchi. This proved to be one of the most well-received versions of the character ever since, and this surprising reboot of the classic franchise is now branching off into two other massive reboots of classic franchises Ultraman and Kamen Rider. Now it seems like all of that universe building will collide in a cool new project.

With both Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider now in the works for a release in the future, it seems that Godzilla‘s Toho, Neon Genesis Evangelion’s Studio Khara, Ultraman‘s Tsuburaya Productions and Kamen Rider‘s Toei are now launching a project that combines all of Anno and Higuchi’s collaborative works that brings together each of the massive Shin universes. While details are currently scarce for this new “Shin Japan Heroes Universe,” you can check out the new collaboration visual for the project below:

The four studios have joined their respective “Shin” reboot projects together (with Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 releasing an updated Shin Evangelion in theaters through Japan last year) for this new project, but unfortunately are holding back the details of it at this time. Beyond the reveal of the collaboration illustration and the special logo, the four companies tease that there will be more details revealed at a later date that will show more of the actual scope of this new project.

In terms of what it could be, it might just be a line of collaborative goods but seeing this illustration here combining all of the projects is already a dream come true. It probably won't manifest as a big theatrical or animated production, but that's also not completely off the table either as the four companies seem to gearing up for something big. Either way, let's hope that it results in more cool art!