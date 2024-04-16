Everything Sanrio Is Buy 2, Get 1 Free, Including An Exclusive Earth Day My Melody Funko Pop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a fan of Sanrio's cast of cute characters there's a sale happening at BoxLunch today that you'll want to check out. For a limited time, nearly all of their Sanrio apparel and accessories are buy 2, get 1 free. At the time of writing, that means over 3000 items inspired by Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pom Pom Purin, Kuromi, Pochacco, My Melody and more. This includes the Earth Day 2024 My Melody Funko Pop exclusive that launched today.

You can shop the entire Sanrio sale right here at BoxLunch sorted by bestsellers, though you can run a search for your favorite characters to narrow the focus. Still, you'll have a lot of choices. There's a little bit of everything in there ranging from jackets and t-shirts to sunshades for your car. Even their new Sanrio Springtime collection is eligible.

On a related note, BoxLunch parent site Hot Topic recently launched a Pompompurin collection that includes a cardigan, t-shirt, shortalls, hoodie, shorts. and pajama pants. There's even a Pompompurin swimwear collection. You scan shop it all right here at at Hot Topic now with discounts of 20% to 30%. A breakdown of the collection can be found below.