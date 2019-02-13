‘Fairy Tail’ Reveals Natsu’s Deadly Dilemma

Fairy Tail‘s sequel manga, 100 Years Quest, has seen Natsu and the other facing off against a group of powerful dragon eaters who have challenged them to no end as they display all sorts of strange magic abilities. But this was all to save the Water God Dragon.

The latest chapter made this fight more personal, however, as it forces Natsu to make the choice between killing the Water God Dragon or finding another way to subdue its rampage while keeping his promise not to kill him.

The previous chapter of the series revealed that the White Mage didn’t steal the Water God Dragon’s magic power, but its power to hold back its strength instead. The end of the chapter saw the White Mage inside Touka activate the Water God Dragon completely, and set him off on a rampage. This left his assistant Caramille asking Natsu and the others to slay the Water God Dragon in order to give him peace.

Chapter 18 sees Natsu and the others confronting this choice as the Water God was revealed to be a good person despite his current rampage. But while he hesitates to do so, it’s either slay the Water God or let him destroy his entire city and kill the people there. There’s no other option for Natsu and the others to take. So they jump into battle and unleash their strongest spells.

But even with this newfound desire to slay the Water God, it’s going to be a lot easier said than done as it basically brushed off each of the attacks. As the chapter comes to an end, it begins its counterattack, it pulls all of the water into the sky and prepares to unleash an even stronger water attack on Natsu and the others. The choice just to finish it off might seem like a better decision now.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.