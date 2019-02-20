‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Reveals New Villain’s Shocking Identity

Fairy Tail is moving on with its final season, but the franchise is far from dead. Not only are a few spin-off series out for the title, but a sequel went live last year. And, at long last, fans learned a bit more about its big villain’s identity.

Or, well, identities. It turns out everything fans thought about Touka wasn’t so straightforward.

Recently, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Touka. The girl joined up with Fairy Tail at the start of the series, but she drew suspicion from Gajeel and more. Recently, Jellal went to confront Touka for her work as the terrifying White Mage, and the girl owned up to the title — until she did not.

As it turns out, Touka and the White Mage are not the same though they share a body. The latter baddie seems to have taken to Touka’s body like a parasite, and she can take over at will. However, Touka managed to fight back in front of Jellal to tell the tattooed man the following:

“Run away. Now is the time. Before the one in me appears again. Hurry, I can’t hold it.”

The resistance shown by Touka prompted the White Mage to reappear as the vixen asked Touka if she planned on getting in the way. This led the actual girl to beg the White Mage to stop hurting people, and a well-timed attack by Gajeel helped capture the split-identity mage.

“Another personality,” Jellal asks himself. “The White Mage and Touka are different personalities residing in the same body?”

So far, there is no word on how the White Mage got involved with Touka, but it seems the two are inseperable at the moment. The magical deity clearly has evil plans in store for the world, and it may fall to Touka to hold the White Mage at bay while Natsu figures out how to stop the baddie. That is, if the Dragon Slayer makes it back home in time from is on-going quest.

So, were you surprised by this revelation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.