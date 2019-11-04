Fairy Tail Creator Shocks Fans with Surprising NSFW Artwork

There comes a time in every artist’s life where they dabble with risqué content. From writers to actors, no creative endeavor is safe from NSFW material, and that goes doubly for manga creators. The industry is one permeated by seductive fan-service, and it seems the man behind Fairy Tail has nailed the art.

After all, Hiro Mashima just hit up Twitter with a truly surprising piece of artwork, and even ere-loving fans were taken back by the look. So you have been warned! There is some risqué Fairy Tail artwork below that you probably shouldn’t let your boss see!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As warned, Mashima hit up Twitter with a slew of art today. The artist wanted to explore his work with body positions as he drew all sorts of characters, but his sketch for Erza is very suggestive. You can see it for yourself below and cross your fingers Mavis never sees this B-roll.

The artwork shows Erza dressed as a Playboy bunny which is a favorite suit of Mashima. The powerful mage is lying face down on a bed with her rear propped up by a knee. With one heel on the floor, Erza is giving a peace sign with her hand as she stares over her shoulder.

“I will try to keep the boys in mind,” Mashima captioned the drawing.

Erza isn’t the only person Mashima drew suggestively, but hers is definitely the most sexual. The artist has never been afraid to use fan-service with Erza in the past, but most of this overt stuff has been left to Lucy. Now, it seems like Erza is paying her NSFW dues, and Fairy Tail fans aren’t sure how to feel about this fan-service reveal.

Did this in-your-face photo take you by surprise? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.