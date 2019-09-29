Fairy Tail Creator Reacts to Anime’s Final Episode with New Sketch

Fairy Tail might have thrived off the power of friendship for just under a decade, but the series is ready to throw in the towel. Almost ten years after its release, the title shut down its anime with a long-awaited episode. The favorite anime has come to an end, and plenty of its creators are paying tribute to Fairy Tail in light of its finale.

Of course, that means a special someone is also paying attention to the final outing. Over on Twitter, the original creator of Fairy Tail has reacted to the finale as Hiro Mashima posted a piece of artwork honoring the special episode.

Taking to social media, Mashima posted a black-and-white sketch of Natsu and Lucy. It was there the artist thanked fans for their support over the last decade.

“[The] final episode! I was impressed with the work. Thank you all for you support these last 10 years!”

The artwork is pretty simple, but it gets to the heart of Fairy Tail. Natsu can be seen to the right with his usual scarf on while Lucy stands to his side. Of course, Happy is shown smiling in this farewell sketch, and fans are glad to see the main trio reunited. After all, Fairy Tail began in 2009 with these three in the premiere, and it ended with them together. Now, fans are eager to see how Fairy Tail’s legacy will live on as Mashima continues churning out new stories in print like EDENS ZERO.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.