‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Gives NaLu A High School Romance

Fairy Tail‘s manga came to an end awhile back, but fans do not feel like it is gone. If you head over to Twitter, the series’ creator is known to share artwork of its mages, and his latest sketch has shippers doing full-on heart eyes. After all, Hiro Mashima just paired Natsu and Lucy with one of anime’s top shojo settings ever.

Yes, that is right. NaLu just hit high school with a brand-new sketch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, Mashima shared the adorable sketch with fans. The piece, which can be found below, shows Lucy and Natsu as they walk home from school. Lufy is dressed in a short grey skirt with a navy blue blazer and brown loafers. With her blond hair let down, Lucy tells her friend they should grab some ice cream.

To her left, Natsu looks plenty chic with his rumpled look. The hero is wearing grey belted slacks, but he pairs the look with red converse and a white button-up sans tie. With his hair looking plenty pink, Natsu eyes Lucy briefly and tells the pair they should splurge on ramen instead.

The cute sketch doesn’t scream romance on its own, but the couple’s closeness has got fans feeling warm and fuzzy. Lucy has a slight blush on her face as he latches onto Natsu’s arm, and the boy does not shrug her off. So, you can see why fans are excited.

Unfortunately, NaLu was not made canon by the time Fairy Tail came to an end. The manga hinted at their romance countless times, but its final chapter simply saw the two skirt around their rather obvious sexual tension. Since the manga ended, Mashima has kept fans placated by sharing tons of NaLu-centric art, so shippers can at least get their fantasy fill from the creator.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.

Do you wish NaLu had been made canon in the end? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!