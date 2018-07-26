‘Fairy Tail’ Season 1 Available Free For Limited Time

If you haven’t yet caught the guild bug, then there hasn’t been a better time to begin Fairy Tail than right now. With its final season around the bend, the anime has its first up for free, but you better get it soon.

After all, the limited-time offer will be gone before you know it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to Microsoft, fans can nab the first season of Fairy Tail for free on digital. The offer gives users the show’s first 12 episodes in full HD with English audio.

As the deal is done through Microsoft, the episodes can only be watched on devices running Microsoft. XBOX consoles, Windows phones, and PCs will be able to access the digital files. So, when you need a break from games like Fortnite, you can take a Fairy Tail breather before you tap into a new round.

Want to know a bit more about this first season? You can check out Microsoft’s blurb about the package below:

“Lucy wants nothing more than to join Fairy Tail, the most rambunctious wizard’s guild in Fiore. When a phony lures her onto his ship with the promise of getting into the guild of her dreams, her newest friends arrive to bail her out!”

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Are you ready to start your Fairy Tail binge? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!