Fairy Tail Creator Just Gifted Fans With Thirsty New Art

The creator of Fairy Tail knows what fans want and isn't afraid to give it to them. While the artist stays busy working on a number of projects, he never fails to give Fairy Tail the love it deserves. This is why the anime fandom has long loved Hiro Mashima for all he does, and now the creator has gifted the fandom with some of his thirstiest art yet.

I mean, you just have to check out the sketch to see what we mean. Mashima inked some body pillow artwork for two of his top Dragon Slayers, so you can keep this dakimakura present to yourself.

As you can tell, the new art highlights Rogue and Sting as the Sabertooth Guild members are seen lounging. To the left, we can see String shirtless with a light flush covering his face. Dressed in low-rise jeans, Sting pairs his suggestive look with navy opera gloves, and his toned abs are on full display.

The same goes for Rogue here as the black-haired mage is wearing nothing but light low-rise jeans. Carrying a plush of his kitty companion, this artwork is just as intimate as Mashima's first entry, and fans are eating up the surprise gift. You can bet a number of fans will transfer this art to some body pillows. It would be a shame not to do so honestly.

Clearly, Mashima is not afraid to indulge his followers with fan service, and we have seen that much in his various manga series. These days, Edens Zero is taking up Mashima's time as the artist is still working on the sci-fi tale. Asides from a video game design gig, Mashima is also inking new art courtesy of his upcoming short series Dead Rock. So if you want to catch up with the artist's work, you can find their various projects through Kodansha.

As for Fairy Tail, the original series is done and can be read in full through Kodansha USA. The Fairy Tail anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So if you want more information on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Cute girl wizard Lucy wants to join Fairy Tail, a club for the most powerful wizards. But instead, her ambitions land her in the clutches of a gang of unsavory pirates led by a devious magician. Her only hope is Natsu, a strange boy she happens to meet on her travels. Natsu's not your typical hero – he gets motion sickness, eats like a pig, and his best friend is a talking cat. With friends like this, is Lucy better off with her enemies?"

