Fairy Tail Creator Announces Project Magia

It looks like Hiro Mashima is at it again. The creator of Fairy Tail and Rave Master is staying busy no matter the cost. While work continues on Edens Zero, Mashima has now kickstarted work on another project, and this one promised to bring the artist's aesthetics to an upcoming video game.

Recently, Marvelous announced the big project with Mashima's help, and that is when the world was told about Project Magia. The game developer is working with the Fairy Tail creator to make a new RPG of some kind. At this point, very little information about Project Magia is available, but fans were shown character art from the game.

Marvelous announces "Project Magia" with character designs by Hiro Mashima. pic.twitter.com/lPnOVnEHjG — Kars (@KaroshiMyriad) May 25, 2023

As you can see above, the artwork shown is hard to mistake. The characters' designs have all the trademarks of Mashima's aesthetic. From its coloring to the characters' features, you can point this sketch's artist out with ease. Mashima will imbue Project Magia with his style thanks to these designs, so anime fans can look forward to the crossover.

Of course, this is not the first time Mashima has worked on a video game. He worked on Gate of Nightmares by Square Enix several years back, and Mashima went on to help develop Rebecca to Kikai no Yokan some years later. Project Magia marks the artist's return to video games, so you can see why fans are eager to see his work. After all, Mashima's art has fans across the globe, and Project Magia sounds like it will appeal to Fairy Tail lovers thanks to its fantastical title.

If you are not familiar with Mashima's work, you can always brush up on his hit series. Edens Zero is still in print, but there is no denying that Fairy Tail is the artist's most popular series. You can find the manga in English courtesy of Kodansha Comics while its long-running anime is now streaming on Netflix. For more details on Fairy Tail, feel free to read its official synopsis below for all the info:

"Cute girl wizard Lucy wants to join the Fairy Tail, a club for the most powerful wizards. But instead, her ambitions land her in the clutches of a gang of unsavory pirates le by a devious magician. Her only hope is Natsu, a strange boy she happens to meet on her travels. Natsu's not your typical hero – he gets motion sickness, eats like a pig, and his best friend is a talking cat. With friends like this, is Lucy better off with her enemies?"

What do you think of this latest project by Mashima? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.