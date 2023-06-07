Fairy Tail Creator Reunites Natsu With His Little Sister in New Art

The creator of Fairy Tail is keeping busy these days. While work continues on Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima announced he has a new manga on the horizon, and he is even working on video game designs. It seems nothing can keep the artist down because Mashima is still working on Fairy Tail's sequel, and now, he has given us new artwork of Natsu with his little sister to usher in June.

As you can see below, the creator posted new art for his followers on social media, and it was there Natsu came to life. We can see the fiery wizard in a navy long-sleeve jacket that is cinched by a yellow belt. With white pants on, Natsu completes his look with his usual scarf, and he is definitely radiating big brother energy.

That works out well since Wendy is pictured in this shot, and the young Dragon Slayer is channeling her inner Sailor Moon. With her hair pulled back into twin tails, Wendy is rocking a short school skirt with thigh highs and a red button-up vest. A white blouse finishes the look, and Wendy added in a yellow ribbon for good measure.

Obviously, Fairy Tail fans have long loved Natsu's bond with Wendy because he really does see the girl as his little sister. The girl grew up away from society with only a dragon to raise her, and this was true for Natsu as well. As Dragon Slayers, the two rely on one another, and their magic sharpens the others. Really, the only thing missing here is Gajeel as he acts like a grumpy uncle to this duo. So hopefully, Mashima will unite the slayers before long.

If you are not familiar with Fairy Tail, you should know the shonen is Mashima's best-known title. You can binge the Fairy Tail anime on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Kodansha handles its release in English, so you can read up more on the series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Cute girl wizard Lucy wants to join the Fairy Tail, a club for the most powerful wizards. But instead, her ambitions land her in the clutches of a gang of unsavory pirates le by a devious magician. Her only hope is Natsu, a strange boy she happens to meet on her travels. Natsu's not your typical hero – he gets motion sickness, eats like a pig, and his best friend is a talking cat. With friends like this, is Lucy better off with her enemies?"

What do you think about this latest work from Mashima for Fairy Tail? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.