‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Reveals Lucy & Natsu’s Child

Fairy Tail may be over, but fans have yet to stop shipping their favorite would-be couples from the series. Characters like Natsu and Lucy have been paired together in fan-fics for years now, but Hiro Mashima never made the two a canon couple. However, it looks like the creator of Fairy Tail has thought about the romance.

After all, the artist did share a picture he sketched of Natsu and Lucy’s child just recently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mashima is currently in the U.S. for New York Comic Con, and it was there the manga creator showed off the NaLu artwork. During a panel, a fan asked Mashima is he could draw the child of Natsu and Lucy, so he asked if they preferred a boy or girl. When the crowded voted for the heroes to have a daughter, the artist got to work. And, as you can see below, the sketch is definitely worth ogling at.

A fan requested nalu’s kid so Mashima asked if they wanted boy or girl and crowd voted girl so here is nashi/luna pic.twitter.com/RkJQfn0v4G — Marie Ceravolo@NYCC (@miggyxmarie) October 6, 2017

The girl, who fans have lovingly named Nashi, looks like the perfect blend of Lucy and Natsu. The girl has her mother’s face, but her long and unruly hair lends itself more to Natsu. And, as you can see, the girl is wearing Natsu’s trademark scarf.

Mashima didn’t speak much about the drawing, but he did hint at what powers Nashi would have. When a fan asked what power the girl would have, Mashima said the girl would wield “Taurus Fire.”

If you are familiar with the Fairy Tail fandom, then you will know Nashi isn’t exactly a new idea. Fans have long imagined what the child of Natsu and Lucy would be like, and the fandom created Nashi as its own original character. Fans began using Nashi in fan-fics which imagined the next generation of Mashima’s franchise. The character has become a popular secret within the fandom, but it looks like Nashi wasn’t that well-kept.

But, hey – at least Mashima has given official artwork of Nashi now!

If you are not familiar with Fairy Tail, then it is about time you familiarized yourself with the story. The series follows a guild of young, powerful wizards who call Fairy Tail family. Set in a fictional Earth, a boy named Natsu teams up with an unlikely friend Lucy Heartfilia as the latter dreams of becoming a powerful wizard. To date, there are more than 250 episodes of the acclaimed series, and fans can expect more to come in the new year.

To date, several million copies of Fairy Tail have been sold worldwide. Published by Del Ray in the west, there are over 35 million volumes of the manga in circulation at the moment. Kodansha Comics is now overseeing the release of Fairy Tail projects in the U.S. and other western territories, and the licensing return has helped the publisher amass popularity. Other series like Attack on Titan have also helped bolster Kodansha’s visibility outside of Japan, so fans can expect the company to continue pushing out new content as it becomes available.