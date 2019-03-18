‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Inks Sexy WWE Makeover Of Gray, Juvia

When it comes to Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima cannot stop himself. The artist has a deep attachment to the magical series as he created it years ago. So, it comes as little surprise to see Mashima sharing new artwork of Fairy Tail with fans, but that’s not to say its contents are shocking.

After all, no one expected for Juvia and Gray to be reimagined as wrestlers, but Mashima is full of these kinds of surprises.

Over on Twitter, the artist posted a blue scale sketch of Juvia and Gray getting cozy. The artwork, which can be found below, sees the water mage clinging to her lover while Gray blushes in the background.

Of course, it is easy to understand why Gray would be blushing. Juvia is barely clothed thanks to her skin-baring wrestling gear. She is drawn in a fringed crop top and a low-riding pair of briefs. The bottoms are layered with fringe on top, and the mage completes the look with thigh-high boots and her usual hat.

As for Gray, the ice mage is just as naked, but fans know the Fairy Tail member is used to strutting around shirtless. Gray is lacking a shirt here and wearing a pair of spandex pants with padded, laced-up boots. He is clearly being manhandled by Juvia in this sizzling sketch, but his blush has fans convinced he doesn’t mind one bit.

This isn’t the first WWE-styled makeover Fairy Tail has received. In the past, Mashima gave a similar treatment to Lucy and Natsu as the fiery pair were given their own set of risque wrestling attire to fight in.

So, do you approve of this sexy wrestling do over? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda.