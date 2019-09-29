Watch: Fairy Tail Ends After 10 Years with Final Episode

After nearly a decade, it seems the end of an era has come for shonen lovers. Today, Fairy Tail stepped out with episode 328 after years of thrills and plot twists. The release marks the very last episode of Fairy Tail as the show’s final season has come to an end, so you can imagine how fans are taking the news. The magic of Fairy Tail has run dry at last, and fans are flocking to check out the show’s finale to say farewell to its iconic heroes.

Today, fans can check out the final episode of Fairy Tail in a variety of ways. “Dearest Friends” went live in Japan last night before its international simulcast brought Fairy Tail to the world over. Currently, there are a few places where you can stream the final episode, but they are going to require a subscription.

For Fairy Tail fans, their go-to place to stream the anime is at Crunchyroll, and the site has its finale up to watch. However, “Dearest Friends” is currently exclusively available to users with a paid subscription. This premium account has a variety of payment tiers if you’re looking to get a long-term subscription, but Crunchyroll also has free trials available for fans who are more hesitant to commit to a costly plan.

Fairy Tail is also ready to stream on Funimation in the U.S., but its streaming service also requires a subscription. For fans outside of the U.S., AnimeLab has the final episode ready to go for audiences in New Zealand and Australia.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.