‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Shares Intense New Poster

Fairy Tail‘s final season is kicking into high gear as the battle between the Fairy Tail guild and Zeref’s Alvarez Empire is reaching a new stage. Although it seemed like things were already tough for the Fairy Tail guild as they have been fighting against some of the toughest opponents they have ever faced, things are only going to get worse as the final season continues.

Teasing just how intense things will be getting as the series heads to its climax, Fairy Tail has shared a jam-packed new poster teasing some of the coming battles as the series continues toward its end. You can check it out below.

The end of the latest episode of the series teases a major battle brewing as not only has Acnologia been brought into the chaos, Irene of the Spriggan 12 has launched a powerful new spell named “Universe One.” There’s no clear indication as to what this spell is, but Zeref himself is terrified that Irene pulled the trigger on the spell as a bright red glow covers the entire region.

Without giving too much away, this spell will effectively shuffle the battleground and send this war into a whole new chaotic phase. It’s shaking things up as the series runs towards its finale, and now fans are gearing up to see even bigger fights to come.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

