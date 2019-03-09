‘Fairy Tail’ Welcomes Back A Fan-Favorite Heroine

Fairy Tail‘s final battle has seen the Fairy Tail Guild take on many of the strong members of the Alvarez Empire’s Spriggan 12, and the battle between Wendy and Dimaria got severe as Dimaria revealed her time shifting magic.

But when Dimaria was about to strike down a frozen in time Wendy, the series saw the return of Ultear Milkovich, who manages to briefly come back in her youthful form.

Dimaria’s magic stopped the flow of time and creates a space of its own for Dimaria to move around in. But Ultear is able to appear in this space through very constrained circumstances. She appears in her previously seen youthful form because she mentions that she’s just a “concept” that is able to exist in distortions of time.

Because she’s only reappeared in this form, all she can do is use her magic to help Wendy and Sherria move in this stopped time. The extent of her return is limited even further as the longer she exists in this time space, the more her body begins to crack and break apart.

Ultear’s appearance shifts the fight in a new direction as Dimaria soon unlocks a godly power of the God Soul: Chronos, but the rest of the fight is held for the next episode of the series. Fans will soon see how much more Ultear will be able to help out matters as Wendy and Sherria run out of options.

But Ultear’s return is a popular one considering her youthful look in the series was put to a stop following her use of a taboo spell to help Crime Sorciere and many others. Following its use, she was aged rapidly and limited in her power. But this situation allowed her to make a return, and fans were glad to see that happen.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

