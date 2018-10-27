‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Confirms English Dub Cast

Fairy Tail‘s final season is gearing up for its English dub premiere, and Funimation has confirmed the cast for the dub featuring many returning favorites and voices.

Premiering October 29 at 4:00 PM EDT, the only changes for the cast is Casey Casper replacing the retired Juli Erickson as Ohba, and Giovannie Cruz has been brought on to provide the singing voice for Sheila as well.

Fairy Tail‘s English dub cast for the final season includes Todd Haberkorn as Natsu, Cherami Leigh as Lucy, Tia Ballard as Happy, Cherami Leigh as Anna, Jad Saxton as Carla, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Erza, Newton Pittman as Gray, Brina Palencia as Juvia, Jerry Jewel as Lyon, Casey Casper as Ohba, Cory Phillips as Orochi, Tamer Alison Viktorin as Shelia, Giovannie Cruz as Shelia (singing voice), Chad Halbrook as Toby, Brittney Karbowski as Wendy, Brittney Karbowski as Wendy (singing voice), and Anthony Bowling as Yuka.

The third season of the series serves as the final one of the series overall, and has already premiered its English subtitled release on Crunchyroll to much fan acclaim so far. Not only is the series seemingly heading into a dark future, it has also provided a few moments fans of its central romantic pairings have been eating up.

But as the final season continues, more mysteries have been popping up that only make it more enticing to continue. Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.