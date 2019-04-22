‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Welcomes Back A Fan-Favorite Wizard

Fairy Tail‘s final season has shuffled things up a bit as Irene’s Universe One spell has reshaped Ishgar and made it smaller. Now the guilds across Ishtar have no choice but to face off against the Alvarez Empire’s army. What’s made things even worse for our favorite guild, however, is that the Spriggan 12 (alive and dead) have all been gathered together for one final push on the guild.

But not all hope is lost, however, as the end of Episode 305 of the series featured the return of the fan-favorite wizard Gildarts, who’s strength is already making a big impression on his foes.

As the Alvarez Empire launches its attach on Fairy Tail, the forces are lead by the revived God Serena, and is elemental magic manages to take down Natsu and leaves the other wizards at a loss for what to do. When he fires off a particularly powerful spell, it’s soon interrupted as fans and God Serena realize the spell’s been shattered.

When the smoke clears from this impressive interruption, it’s clear that Gildarts has made his big return to the series. He’s looking a bit different than when fans have seen him last, and everyone is happy to see him return. Cana seems especially delighted that he’s come back.

Though fans don’t get to see much of Gildarts in action just yet, he’ll be kicking off is battle against God Serena in the next episode. As 305 comes to a close, fans are left with a particularly hilarious tease as he coolly says, “I’m hungry. I want back into our guild hall” as his stomach growls.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

