Fairy Tail Preview Teases Major Natsu vs. Gray Fight

Fairy Tail‘s final season has revealed many new details about Natsu’s past as not only is a recreation of Zeref’s brother originally made 400 years ago, but also is the “E.N.D.” that Gray has been seeking. With the latest episode of the series sparking a dark new power in Natsu as he’s seemingly tapped into his E.N.D. form, he was on a collision course with Gray — who had just found out about Natsu’s true nature as well.

The preview for Episode 309 of the series teases the full explosion of these two’s anger, and sees the kick off of a major fight for the two as they go all out as the rest of the Fairy Tail guild struggles against the Alvarez Empire.

The preview sees Natsu and Gray begin clashing at full power, with the both of them tapping into their darker magic. It teases that the both of them are unleashing their full slate of emotions at one another, and questions whether or not that the hatred that’s boiling between the two will break up their friendship forever. But that’s only one of the many problems the guild is facing.

Ishgar’s war with the Alvarez Empire has been unfolding over the course of the final season, and along with this Natsu and Gray fight, the rest of the Fairy Tail guild continues to struggle against the Spriggan 12. It seems that no matter what they do, there will still be some kind of depressing outcome as Erza and many others are seen crying out in anguish.

There’s also a brief check in on Lucy, who’s been knocked out cold despite being just fine at the end of Episode 308. Now fans will be keeping a close eye on the next episode as not only with Gray and Natsu clash, but the war will pick up the pace as well.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

