‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Reveals New Opening, Ending Themes

Fairy Tail’s final season has kicked off a new phase of the battle between Ishgar and the Alvarez Empire as Irene of the Spriggan 12 has launched a massive spell that has literally shaken up the world. As the various guilds across Ishgar band together to get their bearings once again, fans are ready for this new phase of the battle thanks to the final season debuting a brand new opening and ending theme sequence.

The new opening theme is titled “NO-LIMIT” and is performed by Osaka + Shunkashuto, and the new ending theme is titled “Boku to Kimi no Lullaby” and is performed by Miyuna. You can find them in the videos below thanks to @Kirari_star on Twitter.

The latest episode of the final season deals with the immediate fallout of Irene’s huge Universe One spell. It shuffled not only the terrain of Ishgar, but separated the various wizards and mages into different groups. While this may seem like it could be a detriment, the fight has not been going so well for them over the last few episodes. Perhaps this is just what Ishgar needed to swing the battle back in their direction.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

