‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Confirms Opening Theme

Fairy Tail fans are getting ready for the premiere of the final season in October, and now the wait is going to see even tougher now that the series has officially confirmed the opening and ending themes of the series.

The opening theme song, “power of the dream,” will be performed by lol and the ending theme, “Endless Harmony” will be performed by Beverly.

Although there are not too many details available as to what the final season of the series will cover, much of the production details behind the season have been confirmed. Much of the main staff are returning for the final season of the series, save for a few new staff members.

ShinjiIshihira is directing the final season for A-1 Pictures and Bridge, and returning voice cast includes Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu, Aya Hirano as Lucy, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Yuichi Nakamura as Gray, and Sayaka Ohara as Erza.

Masashi Sogo will be handling the series composition, Shoji Hata will work as sound designer, Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music for the series, and Shinji Takeuchi and Toshihiko Sano will be designing the characters.

The first trailer and posters for the series confirm that the final season will deal more with Natsu’s battle with Zeref. Fans also can’t wait to see some of the manga’s bigger final moments adapted into the anime as well such as the reveal of what’s under Natsu’s bandages, Natsu’s new form as a result, and fans just generally want to see some of their favorite Fairy Tail characters on their screens again.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.

If you want to check out more Fairy Tail right now, there’s a sequel manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, currently running. With original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrations by Atsuo Ueda, the series picks up on Natsu, Lucy, and the others’ on their quest that no one has completed before.

