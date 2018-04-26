‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Shirtless Gunslinging Gray Sketch

If there is one thing Hiro Mashima excels in, it is fan-service. The artist may be known best for working on Rave and Fairy Tail, but the creator has always been liberal when it comes to treating his readers. Mashima is always down to strip his any one of his mages, and it looks like Gray is his most recent victim — but the exhibitionist has got to enjoy it.

After all, the artist did give Gray some serious abs and a pistol to boot.

Over on Twitter, Mashima gave fans a new sketch of Gray that reimagines him as a sexy gunslinger. You can basically hear fangirls flailing over the man as he stares straight ahead with his bangs placed just so. Stripped of his t-shirt, Gray is seen wielding a gun in one hand as he dons a pair of low-riding jeans. The pants have just enough holes to make Gray look like a bad boy, and the sketch’s black-and-white aesthetic would be enough to give Juvia an actual heart attack.

In fact, someone may want to go check on the obsessive mage. There’s no telling if she lived through this look or not…

In the past, Mashima has shared other fan-service works like an alluring sketch of Lucy for Christmas, a curvaceous sketch of Juvia in a revealing Santa suit, a subtle sketch of Wendy and Plue, and a short manga depicting a rather NSFW encounter between Natsu and Lucy

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

