‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Steamy Gruvia Sketch

If you have your Fairy Tail ships, then you may want to check out Hiro Mashima’s Twitter. The series’ creator is all about satisfying fan-service, and he just lent a hand to all you Gruvia fans.

Over on Twitter, Mashima shared a new sketch he did of the fan-favorite couple, but its steamy nature is what got fans blushing. The image shows the two Fairy Tail wizards relaxing at a spa sans clothes, and Juvia seems a bit nervous to be with her beloved.

The sketch, which can be found below, is one of many Mashima has done. This new one gives Gray and Juvia a moment of alone time, and the boy does a poor job of hiding how flustered he is. Gray may seem annoyed, but a tentative blush is rising on his cheeks thanks to Juvia’s barely covered chest. As for the water mage – well – she is probably just happy to be sitting beside her beau.

Also, Mashima gets kudos for his well-placed steam clouds. Gray never learned how to sit properly, and his decency was only saved by the artist’s crotch-covering cloud. Yikes.

When it comes to Fairy Tail, fans will know Gruvia ranks as one of its top ships. The couple has a long history, but Juvia knew it was love when she first saw Gray. When the water mage joined joined the Fairy Tail guild, she showed her unwavering devotion to Gray, and the man unknowingly fell for the somewhat territorial mage. It was not until Juvia gave her life for Gray that he realized the true depth of his feelings, and Fairy Tail ended with the man hinting at his affection for her in true tsundere style once she was revived.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.

