‘Fairy Tail’ Shares One Hero’s Shocking Save

Fairy Tail’s final season has been building toward a big climactic war between Zeref’s Alvarez Empire and the Fairy Tail guild, and the last few episodes have seen all sorts of shocking developments take place as Natsu learns about the connections between him and Zeref.

Zeref and Natsu are so connected, in fact, that killing Zeref would result in Natsu dying as well. Which is why Happy shockingly stops Natsu from dealing a critical blow in Episode 295, ostensibly saving Zeref in the process in order to save Natsu.

In Episode 295 of the series, Natsu and Zeref’s fight comes to a close. But because Zeref senses that Natsu has the power to finally kill him he tells Natsu about his past. He reveals that the real Natsu Dragneel was his younger brother, and the Natsu fans know is actually “Etherious Natsu Dragneel,” a clone made in his brother’s image. Because of Natsu’s non-human nature, and the fact that he’s a demon of the Book of Zeref, if Zeref dies Natsu will too.

Natsu doesn’t believe or care about any of this as he has already made up his mind to put an end to Zeref in this fight. Using the last bit of Igneel’s power, Natsu goes in for the final blow as Zeref cries because it’s the last chance Natsu will have to stop him. But, while all of this goes down, Happy is rushing toward Natsu and ends up grabbing him before Natsu hits Zeref with his final attack.

Happy’s burned his paws in the process, and tearfully tells Natsu that he doesn’t want Natsu to die. Despite Natsu’s protests, and the fact that the last of Igneel’s power is fading, Happy refuses to put him down and flies him out of there. Luckily he does this, however, as it’s revealed in the next episode that Natsu actually had a terrible medical condition destroying his body at the same time. It’s why he passes out while in Happy’s paws.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

