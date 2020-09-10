Fairy Tail Creator Shares New Info on Virtual Autograph Session

✖

If you have been missing out on autograph sessions given the pandemic, it seems one of them is ready to come to you. Earlier this month, it was announced manga creator Hiro Mashima would be doing a virtual autograph session for fans around the world. Now, some of the first details about the event have gone live, and Mashima seems rather excited about the event.

According to current reports, a total of 80 fans will be selected to take part in the event. The fans will be sourced from Japan, North America, China, France, and Italy. Each attendee will get an illustration from Mashima of a character they choose, so you can understand why the competition to win a seat is fierce.

The session is slated to take place on October 17 starting at 2 pm CST. The event will be streamed live on Youtube, and fans will be able to submit applications for the event shortly. Forms can be submitted starting from September 15 until September 30, and the place to do so is here. However, if you do win a spot, you will not know until the day of the signing... so keep your schedule clear just in case.

Over on Twitter, Mashima commented on the event himself, and the artist says he had plans to travel overseas for an event in 2020. However, the ongoing pandemic canceled those plans, so he wants to host a virtual autograph session to make up for the missed opportunity.

"The event will be an online autograph session. Rave, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero are all okay to pick characters from. Since I am not good at speaking, the event will just be me drawing pictures, but I'm excited for everyone to participate," Mashima said.

Will you try to get a spot for this virtual meet-and-greet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.