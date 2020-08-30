Fairy Tail's Sequel Is Prepping a Nostalgia Bomb, Teases Creator

Fairy Tail is one of the most popular fantasy series in anime, and Hiro Mashima is the one we should thank for its legacy. The artist made the story after his run of Rave Master, and Natsu Dragneel became popular in just a few chapters. Nowadays, the hero is running wild in the sequel to Fairy Tail, and it seems some very familiar heroes plan to show up soon.

The teaser was given by Mashima recently over on Twitter. The artist wrote a short message for fans warning them of the upcoming comeback, but netizens will not find out which o the characters are returning for awhile.

"In a bit, some super nostalgic characters will show up in [Fairy Tail:] 100 Years Quest. Please look forward to it," Mashima wrote.

As you can imagine, fans are excited to see what comes from this teaser. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been going on for a year or so. Its biweekly publication schedule has made room for lots of chapters, and they all hone in on Natsu. With a new magical continent ready for exploration, Natsu's friends have a lot on their plate, so fans are curious how these throwback characters will fit into the sequel.

If you want to check out the manga for yourself, Kodansha is publishing the manga in the United States. You can read its official synopsis below:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail Guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the “100 Years Quest”—a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy … and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you make of this lil' teaser? Are there still things you're waiting on Fairy Tail to do with its sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

