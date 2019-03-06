‘Fairy Tail’ Reveals Laxus’ Deadly New Technique

The previous episode of Fairy Tail revealed that Laxus has actually been dealing the after effects of inhaling a ton of Bane Particles during a fight over a year prior, but now Laxus is back and stronger than ever.

As the fight between him and Wall Eehto reaches a new critical stage, one slick maneuver sees Laxus not only cure himself of his affliction but unleash a deadly new attack: Megaton Red Lightning.

Laxus had been struggling against Wall in the previous episode due to his poor physical health, and Wall got increasingly stronger. Modifying his robotic body and revealing all sorts of new weapons and abilities, along with the fact that he was not effected by Laxus’ lightning attacks made Wall a fierce opponent. But Laxus had one last play.

In Episode 298, Wall prepares to blast Laxus away with one final attack. But taking a cue from Freed, Laxus reveals an enchantment circle trapping Wall inside. When Wall tries to remove it with his Bane Particle Canceller ability, the enchantment actually kicks in and removes the Bane Particles still trapped in Laxus’ body.

Now with his life saved, Laxus punches Wall with a lightning punch that turns dark red. He remembers his conversation with the First Master about his great-grandfather Yuri and how he fought to protect the Fairy Tail guild years ago. With this renewed vigor, Laxus unleashes his Megaton Red Lightning and completely destroys Wall Eehto’s robotic body. He says it’s lightning that surpasses lighting with the “red” of blood, and it becomes his strongest attack yet.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

