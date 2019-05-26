Fairy Tail Reveals Igneel’s Other Son

Fairy Tail is busy with its anime these days, but that is not the only thing Natsu is up to these days. Thanks to Hiro Mashima, the artist is overseeing a sequel to Fairy Tail, and the release has made a startling reveal about its heroes.

As it turns out, Natsu has another brother, but this one is not by blood. No, this newcomer is related to the Dragon Slayer through Igneel since the fiery old dragon had an actual son.

Oh, and they are a human. You can figure out the biology behind that fact.

Not long ago, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest made the reveal about Igneel and his birth son named Ignia. The mysterious character shows up at the end of chapter 20 in full, but Ignia stepped into the sequel just before to give Natsu a hard time.

After all, the Dragon Slayer found himself having a tough time taking down the Water God Dragon. Natsu and his fire were at a big disadvantage given the god’s watery gifts, and it was almost enough to make Natsu give up. However, Ignia showed up in his dragon form to brusquely rally the Dragon Slayer, and it didn’t take fans long to find out why.

It turns out Ignia isn’t the biggest fan of Natsu or his own father for that matter. To prove himself the definitive son of Igneel, Ignia plans to take down Natsu at his full strength, and fans are eager to see such a fight. After all, Agnia does look like a melee champ thanks to his tough features. With his spiked hair singed by hair, Ignia is covered in tattoos and radiates steam.

“That dragon’s hand wasn’t a helping hand but the beginning of a new calamity,” the sequel teased upon Ignia’s debut.

So, it looks like fans are going to learn more about Igneel and his sons than they ever thought.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda.