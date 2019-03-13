‘Fairy Tail’ Reveals Natsu and Lucy’s Lewdest Attack Yet

Fairy Tail‘s final season is in the middle of a huge war between the Fairy Tail guild and the Alvarez Empire, and each new episode has shown off the skills of the strongest Empire wizards: the Spriggan 12.

The latest episode introduced fans to the Spriggan 12’s Jacob Lessio, who can disappear and reappear objects at will, and due to his weakness to nudity cause Natsu and Lucy to enact their lewdest scheme yet.

Jacob arrived at the Fairy Tail guild hall completely alone, and was able to get passed all of the monitors. He mentions how he’s an assassin who attacks out in the open, and uses his magic attack to vanish away the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy, Natsu, and Happy managed to survive this attack thanks to a last second defense from Lucy’s Horologium (which removes their clothes). This left Lucy to fight Jacob alone.

But soon enough Natsu revives from his surgery, but even he can’t fight Jacob. He’s soon pinned down and Jacob vows to show him “hell.” Then he makes Natsu look up at Lucy as he clothes begin to disappear. This doesn’t bother Natsu in the slightest as he says Lucy wears thin clothing all the time anyway, but it’s actually a huge bother for Jacob.

He keeps his eyes clothes as the thought of Lucy’s nakedness makes him embarassed. So Natsu and Lucy use this as an opportunity to have Jacob’s imagination run wild. They begin to toy with him, saying that Lucy is taking off all her clothes leaving her completely naked. Natsu pretends like he’s touching Lucy, and she “reacts” and Jacob is embarrassed by their depravity.

But before Jacob opens his eyes, Lucy and Natsu hit him with a Regulus Lucy Kick and Fire Dragon Talon. This brings the fight between the three to an end in this episode, and Jacob vows to stop play around as the fight continues.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

