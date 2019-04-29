Fairy Tail Creator Shares Spicy NaLu Sketches

Fairy Tail may have ended its manga run in 2017, but series creator Hiro Mashima has been keeping the love for the series alive through sketches on Twitter. While the series was never shy about its fan service, Mashima has gotten even spicier now that the series is officially over. This has led to him sharing quite a few saucy sketches of his characters, and fans of the Natsu and Lucy pairing have been especially thankful for this.

Mashima recently shared a collection of works-in-progress sketches to Twitter that each pair Natsu and Lucy together in quite a few explicit situations and pushing the boundaries of their relationship. You can check them out below.

Mashima stresses that the above sketches were works in progress that he decided to share, so fans might recognize one or two of the images here if they have followed his Twitter closely. But for those who have not, Mashima is providing a different kind of fan service as these characters never quite confirmed what they were to one another in the main series.

Though Fairy Tail is continuing on with an official manga sequel, and fans are currently enjoying the final season of the anime, Natsu and Lucy’s relationship remains one of the sore spots with the series’ ending. Though the official creator sharing spicy sketches like this does help fans imagine a story in which it was confirmed they shared feelings for one another.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

