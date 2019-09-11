Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, and Rave Master to Meet in New Crossover Series

Fairy Tail fans, you better listen up! The series’ main manga might have ended some time ago, but the franchise is thriving like never before. Thanks to creator Hiro Mashima, Fairy Tail lives on in a direct sequel as well as several spin-off titles. And thanks to an all-new announcement, fans have learned Fairy Tail is getting a new crossover series with some special partners.

Over on Twitter, Mashima surprised fans by making a huge announcement about his workload. These days, the artist is working weekly on Edens Zero as well as his other Fairy Tail spin-offs. Now, the artist is adding another title to his list, and this crossover series will combine all of his past works into one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Weekly Shonen Magazine 60th anniversary project! Hiro Mashima’s new series HEROES is scheduled to begin this October,” Mashima informed fans earlier today.

“The world of Rave [Masters], Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero in one?! Look forward to it! Of course, Edens Zero will not be suspended. The series will be simultaneous.”

So, there you have it! If you have always wanted to see Mashima’s characters run into one another, your wish will be granted soon. Heroes will bring together to stars of Mashima’s three hit manga series, and you can bet Natsu will get fired up in this special crossover series… but he will not be alone. Haru of Rave Master is just as explosive, and the same can be said for Edens Zero‘s Shiki.

Are you excited for this big manga mash up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.