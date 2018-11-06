‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Reveals First Volume Cover

Hiro Mashima may have officially ended Fairy Tail some time ago, but the series has been living on through a manga sequel storyboarded by Mashima with illustrations provided by Atsuo Ueda.

The first volume of the sequel is gearing up for a release in Japan, and Ueda shared the cover art for the release on Twitter.

The first volume of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is officially scheduled to release November 9 in Japan, and the first volume of the series features a cover that lets fans know that their favorite Fairy Tail members are returning for the sequel. Natsu, Lucy, Gray, Erza, Wendy, Happy, and Carla all embark on the series’ titular 100 Years Quest, which turns out to be a dangerous quest to defeat dangerous dragons.

The bearded mage on the cover is Elefseria, the one who is responsible for the impossible quest. He asks Natsu and the others to defeat the Holy Pentadrakes, five powerful dragons. Each of the dragons is said to have power on the level of major foe Acnologia, and it’s a quest that not even Gildarts was able to complete successfully.

The sequel manga has been a huge hit with fans ever since it began, and now the series has a chance to reflect it in volume sales. Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is a sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.