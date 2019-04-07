‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Gives Gajeel, Levy One Adorable WWE Makeover

When it comes to Fairy Tail, everyone has their favorite couple. For some, Natsu and Lucy are their go-to duo, but others prefer Juvia and Gray. Now, the series’ other popular ship is coming out with a gift for fans, and it gives Levy a distinct WWE disadvantage.

After all, when you are tasked with wrestling someone like Gajeel, things are bound to go haywire.

Over on Twitter, the creator of Fairy Tail hit up fans with some new art of Levy and Gajeel. Hiro Mashima is a proud fan of the GaLe romance, and he brought the two close with this sexy wrestling makeover.

As you can see above, Gajeel is looking toned as he struts about with no shirt on. His abs are on clear display, and his toned legs are out to thanks to his short sport briefs. His look comes together with a pair of wrestling boots, and his hair is let loose down his back.

Levy might have been able to pull a win over Gajeel if she could grab his hair, but the girl didn’t get the chance. Her short stature made Levy an easy target to Gajeel, and she is seen being picked up easily by her lover. With a crop top on, Levy looks ready to wrestle in her own briefs and boots. However, fans will have a hard time checking out her gear as Gajeel is dangling Levy far above the ground.

This is not the first time Mashima has given his Fairy Tail characters a WWE makeover. The artist kicked off the trend awhile back with a Natsu x Lucy post before posting a more recent makeover for Gray and Juvia.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

