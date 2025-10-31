Fan-Favorite Disney Animated Series Releases Entire First Season For Free (And Here’s How to Watch)

When it comes to Disney, theaters aren’t the only avenue for some of the studio’s biggest hits. The Disney Channel has spent decades introducing animated series that have become legendary in the medium, with fans celebrating many long past their series finales. Shows like Phineas and Ferb, Kim Possible, DuckTales, Proud Family, and American Dragon: Jake Long are only a few examples of series that made it big on the cable network. Now, to celebrate Halloween, Disney has released the entire first season of one of their most beloved shows, and we will fill you in on how to check it out.

Gravity Falls first debuted thirteen years ago in 2012, introducing the world to the supernatural shenanigans of Dipper, Mabel, and Grunkle Stan in the Pacific Northwest. Spanning two seasons, the animated show has become a cult favorite thanks to its gut-busting humor and intricate storyline peppered with hints and clues. Ending in 2016, the animated series gave its characters a rather definitive finale, though this doesn’t mean we haven’t seen the series return in some surprising ways over the years. Luckily, Disney has given fans a Halloween treat by releasing the entire first season of Gravity Falls on YouTube, and you can check out the video below.

Gravity Falls’ Life Post-Finale

While a sequel and/or spin-off to Gravity Falls has yet to be announced, this hasn’t stopped many of the characters from finding new ways to stay in the public eye. One of the biggest series that featured the return of Stan, Mabel, and Dipper was Chibiverse, a Disney animated series that saw countless members of its animated roster returning to take part in some major crossover stories. While the series is aimed at a younger audience, the crossover show is worth your time if you were missing these characters, as many of the animated figures were voiced by their original actors.

Chibiverse was far from the only time that the employees of the Mystery Shack crossed over into other worlds. The creators of Gravity Falls, Amphibia, and The Owl House teamed up last year, 2024, for a merchandise line that brought together their characters to fight Bill Cipher, the big bad threatening the Mystery Shack. Another worthwhile tidbit from last year is that Disney has been talking with Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch about bringing the series back for a sequel.

Meredith Roberts, Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television, stated in the summer of 2024 that the studio was talking with Hirsch about a series revival, “You know, we’re in conversations with Alex. He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.” To date, nothing has been set in stone when it comes to seeing Mabel, Stan, and Dipper return, though it’s clear that Disney is still thinking of Gravity Falls behind the scenes.

What do you think of this Disney Halloween surprise?