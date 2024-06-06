Gravity Falls Revival Is in Talks, Disney Exec Confirms

Gravity Falls is in a league of its own. Created by Alex Hirsch for Disney, the adventure comedy series stands as one of the network's best animated projects. Even years after its finale, Gravity Falls continues to rope in new fans from all walks of life. This means plenty of revival pleas have gone live over the years, and now, one exec at Disney suggests such a comeback could happen.

The confession comes from Meredith Roberts, the Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television. She spoke with The Direct recently, and when asked about the love surrounding Gravity Falls, the executive admitted talks are going on in regards to a Gravity Falls revival.

"You know, we're in conversations with Alex. He's about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never."

Clearly, Disney has not forgotten its love for Gravity Falls, and Hirsch has not left the series behind. The show creator has published a number of books tied to Gravity Falls, after all. In recent years, Hirsch has found himself busy with other hit projects like The Owl House, Amphibia, and Kid Cosmic. Besides an untitled project at Netflix, Hirsch's schedule seems open enough for a Gravity Falls revival. So hopefully, the creator is able to work out a deal with Disney.

If you are not familiar with Gravity Falls, you are most definitely missing out. The hit animated series is streaming on Disney+ if you want to binge it. So for more info on Gravity Falls, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines are sent to the small town of Gravity Falls, Oregon to spend their summer vacation with their great uncle (Grunkle) Stan. Upon arrival, Grunkle Stan enlists the siblings' help in running The Mystery Shack, a self-owned tourist trap that overcharges unsuspecting customers. While Dipper has a hard time getting used to his new surroundings, Mabel's upbeat optimism comes in handy in her quest to find true love."

