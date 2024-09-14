Gravity Falls/Owl House/Amphibia Announce New Crossover

Three of Disney's biggest animated series released in recent years are Gravity Falls, Owl House, and Amphibia. The animated shows became so popular that they helped create passionate fan bases that still talk about the franchises and create fan art today. While this trio has previously released their respective series finales, that isn't stopping the three creators of the series, Alex Hirsch, Dana Terrace, and Matt Braly from returning to their fan-favorite characters. A new Kickstarter has launched as the three universes are set to collide in a new merchandise line that will see the various characters taking on Gravity Falls' big bad, Bill Cipher.

If you're looking to learn more about this merchandise collaboration that will see Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, Owl House creator Dana Terrace, and Amphibia creator Matt Braly joining forces, here is how the official Kickstarter describes the event, "On what should have been a normal September day at Studio Bad Egg HQ, chaos erupts. A glowing portal, suspiciously triangular, bursts into the studio – bringing together three separate worlds. The Pines family come face to face with Eda the Owl Lady's entourage and The Calamity Trio. It's all the work of Bill Cipher – emboldened as he is by a New York Times bestseller and the Cipher Cult Collection. There's only one answer. It's time for every one of our animated heroes to come together – and see off that dapperly-dressed evil once and for all."

Worlds Collide: The Disney Crossover Explained

The Kickstarter, which you can access by clicking here, then goes into more detail regarding the merchandise itself that is being created as universes collide, "Gravity Falls, Amphibia and The Owl House merge together in the BYEEE collection, Studio Bad Egg's big send-off, developed in collaboration with the pop-culture-defining trio of Dana Terrace, Matt Braly, and Alex Hirsch. In this explosive merging of worlds, we say goodbye to the family of shows that have inspired us from day one. Get your hands on some exclusive, never-before-seen cult merchandise, starring some of the most iconic characters in animation, developed in partnership with their creators, with incredible concepts by Richmond Parakhen, designed by the remarkably talented Kyri45!" At present, the campaign has yet to announce when it will officially begin its fundraising.

(Photo: Studio Bad Egg)

The Future of The Disney Animated Series

Nothing has been set in stone regarding the return of this trio of beloved animated shows, though there have been rumblings in recent months. Most prominently, a Disney Executive confirmed earlier this year that there have been talks to revive Gravity Falls with series creator Alex Hirsch. Considering how the original series ended, there is certainly an argument to be made that Dipper and Mable could return for new spooky adventures in the Mystery Shack.

On the Owl House front, creator Dana Terrace confirmed in 2023 that the series had reached its finale in its third season but this fact didn't mean that the door was closed completely. Terrace stated that there were no plans at the moment for a sequel but the possibility of the series returning "in the distant future" was there. As Terrace stated, she didn't like "closing myself off to any possibilities".

Finally, Amphibia creator Matt Braly confirmed that with enough support, the series could continue. Braly stated earlier this year that he had "cool ideas" for continuing the show should they receive enough groundswell from fans. Much like Owl House and Gravity Falls, Amphibia was given a series finale to wrap its storylines but the potential for a comeback is there.

Want to stay up to date on Gravity Falls, Amphibia, and Owl House? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Disney's fan-favorite animated series.