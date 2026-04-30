Fans Vote the Most Interesting Manga of All Time (and Neither One Piece nor Naruto Made the Top 3)

Fans in Japan voted for the most interesting manga of all time, and the results were far different from what Western fans might have expected. The ranking was conducted recently through a fan poll on Ranking.net, which features a section called “Everyone’s Ranking.” In this poll to determine the “most interesting manga of all time,” fans ranked hundreds of manga series. The category received more than 38,000 votes across hundreds of titles. Considering it was a fan-voted manga ranking, many expected One Piece, a series that has run for nearly three decades, to place much higher, at least within the top three.

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However, that was not the case, as One Piece instead ranked fifth. Meanwhile, the Naruto series, often viewed by fans as one of Japan’s most iconic manga, also failed to rank higher, placing ninth and barely making the top 10. As of this writing, One Piece had been rated by more than 2,000 fans, earning a total score of 77.1 out of 100. Meanwhile, Naruto was ranked by close to 1,000 fans, receiving a total score of 75.2 points. The top spot on the list went to a particular shonen manga genre that many fans would not have expected, while the other entries in the top three have especially compelling reasons behind their rankings.

Japanese Fans Chose a Shonen Sports Manga as the Most Interesting of All Time

At the top of the ranking, as of this writing, is Slam Dunk, rated by more than 1,500 fans and holding a total score of 80.8 points. It is an interesting choice, especially considering that no other sports manga appears in the top 10. However, it highlights how highly Japanese fans still regard the series, with its grounded storytelling and strong character development clearly helping it rank at such a high level. Following it is Attack on Titan, arguably one of the most intricate manga with some of the medium’s most surprising twists. Ranked by close to 2,000 fans, it holds a score of 80.4 points. Attack on Titan’s position is hardly surprising, as fans across every region would likely rank it highly as well.

In third place is Hunter x Hunter, with a score of 79.8 points from a little over 1,500 fans. It is another classic series whose popularity as a manga remains incredibly strong, making it unsurprising that its intricate storytelling and psychological elements placed it above many other major titles. Speaking of classics, Dragon Ball ranked fourth, placing above One Piece. Above Naruto were also Assassination Classroom in sixth place, Fullmetal Alchemist in seventh, and Gintama in eighth.

The final entry in the top 10 after Naruto was Spy x Family. On a deeper look, the list is not drastically different from what many fans might expect, but it is still surprising that One Piece and Naruto, widely regarded as two of the most popular series globally, failed to make the top three in a ranking by Japanese fans for the most interesting manga of all time. It also underscores that manga sales alone are not the main factor that makes a series interesting, as many other elements contribute to that perception.

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