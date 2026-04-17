Every Major Shonen Jump Series Cancelled in 2026 So Far, Ranked by How Disappointed We Are

Almost four full months into 2026, Weekly Shonen Jump has cancelled four of its major manga series so far — and it’s sadder to see some of them go than others. Between series reaching their natural conclusions and less popular ones being cycled out to make room for new ones, a few cancellations at this point in the year aren’t wholly unexpected. Shonen Jump axed 10 series in 2025, with another three wrapping up on their own terms. And this year appears to be headed in a similar direction.

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There are a few big Shonen Jump series that are likely to end this year, as their final arcs are underway. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo and Chainsaw Man have already taken their final bows, marking the end of an era for the magazine. It’s not just massive hits that are ending, either. Shonen Jump has also cancelled four new series this year, three of which were new serializations from the Fall 2025 season. None of these came as much of a shock to readers, but it’s a shame a couple of them didn’t get more time to find their footing.

4) Gonron Egg

Courtesy of Shueisha

Based on its premise alone, Gonron Egg had the potential to be much bigger than it was — and to continue beyond a mere 21 chapters. Created by Shuhei Tanizaki, Gonron Egg is set in a world where demons known as Drakarchs have enslaved humans. It follows a child who comes by a Drakarch egg, then teams up with the monster inside of it to fight back. Sadly, Gonron Egg didn’t get to finish its story before Shonen Jump cancelled it. It ended after five months with just 21 chapters under its belt. Given its unfinished narrative, it should rank higher in terms of disappointment. However, the story was underwhelming considering its decent art style and intriguing concept. Perhaps it would have thrived under different circumstances, but its cancellation isn’t surprising given its flaws and reception.

3) Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits

Courtesy of Shueisha

The most recent Shonen Jump series to get the axe is Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits by Matsuri Hatsubina, a comedy that’s enjoyable in its own right but feels unfocused and a bit too slice-of-life at times. The latter is baked into its premise, which follows a demon lord and heroine becoming roommates after the classic good vs. evil battle comes to a close. It’s a fun spin on traditional story conventions, and it does have its strengths. However, it doesn’t do enough with its concept, and it takes too long to get into the most interesting elements of its characters and world. Sadly, it had started to make progress on that front before being cancelled. It’s fine at 21 chapters, though it recently finding its footing does make its end a bit more disappointing.

2) The Mage Next Door

Courtesy of Shueisha

Written and illustrated by Hideaki Nabe, The Mage Next Door is another Fall 2025 series cancelled after 21 chapters, though its ending offers a more complete send-off than Gonron Egg‘s. The Mage Next Door has a fun concept, following “the least motivated man in the Magic Realm” as he attempts to save people and defeat evil in the Human Realm using utility magic — spells that’d normally be used for mundane, everyday tasks — to do so. Despite the comical setup, The Mage Next Door‘s execution is lacking. It’s entertaining, sure, but it doesn’t do anything especially grabbing with its 21 episodes. It’s the best of the three Fall 2025 serializations cancelled this year, and it’s the one we’re saddest to see go. With time, it might have found its stride and stood out more. It’s disappointing to think of what might have been, but there’s one cancelled 2026 series that had even more potential.

1) Otr of the Flame

Shueisha

Yuki Kawaguchi’s Otr of the Flame made its Shonen Jump debut in May 2025, and after 34 chapters, it came to a close this January. Set in a world where the Ice Kingdom causes harsh, wintry conditions to persist, the story follows a cook who wishes to become a warrior — and gets the opportunity when the enemy arrives on his doorstep. In terms of plot, the series has a lot of potential, but its pacing and execution never quite reach it. That’s a theme for Shonen Jump‘s cancelled series of 2026, but the strength of this series’ artwork makes its fate especially tragic. It’s really a shame this one didn’t work out, but leave it to Shonen Jump‘s first cancelled series of the year to hit the hardest. With a bit more direction, Otr of the Flame could’ve been a gripping ride.

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