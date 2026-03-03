8 More Essential Anime to Binge If You Love Naruto

The beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto, earned the unofficial title of one of the Shonen Big Three thanks to its captivating storyline, unique power system, worldbuilding, and thrilling fight scenes. The manga began serializing in 1999 and eventually became one of the most influential hits of all time. Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation, which debuted in 2002, helped popularize the series even more across the globe. During the 2000s, the anime even became famous in the West, eventually becoming a global phenomenon. Even those unfamiliar with the world of anime know about a young ninja named Naruto wearing an orange tracksuit.

The original series aired until 2007, after which the animation immediately released a second part called Naruto: Shippuden, which follows the protagonist after a two-and-a-half-year time skip as he faces much greater challenges. Although it’s often difficult to find an anime just as good as Naruto, there are plenty that have the same spirit. A while back, Comic Book shared a list of 10 such series, but there’s plenty more you can discover.

8) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Image Courtesy of ACTAS

If there’s one quality the protagonists from both series share, it’s their refusal to give up no matter the odds against them while they aim for the top. Despite having no magic power, Will Serfot enrolls in a prestigious Academy to become a Magia Vander, a title given to the five most powerful mages in every generation. Although the path ahead of him is rocky, he can’t give up since that’s the only way he can reunite with his childhood sweetheart.

7) Wind Breaker

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

Both series follow a protagonist who has been shunned by everyone around him, yet continues to fight to find a place in the world. Haruka Sakura, a high school boy, leaves his home and joins Furin High School in hopes of climbing the ladder as the strongest. However, he realizes soon enough that the so-called delinquents are actually fighting to protect their town from local gangs.

6) King of Nabari

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

This underrated gem follows Ninjas in a modern setting with several intriguing characters. The story follows 14-year-old Rokujo Miharu, a bearer of a powerful hijutsu that many ninja clans want to get their hands on to become the ruler of Nabari. After facing his life in constant danger, Rokujo has no choice but to join his classmate Kouichi Aizawa and English teacher Thobari Durandal, since they belong to a clan pledged to protecting him.

5) KenIchi: The Mightiest Disciple

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

The journey to the top is never easy, and this classic anime follows the theme just like Naruto. This action comedy centers around high schooler Kenichi Shirahama, who, despite being a strong fighter, prefers to keep his head buried in books. He befriends Miu Furinji, who leads Kenichi to her grandfather’s dojo, where several martial artists gather to hone their skills, but he has to pay a hefty price to get stronger.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Shonen fans have long since pointed out the similarities between the two series, as the protagonists contain legendary and dangerous beings within themselves. Not only that, but the team of three first-year high school students, along with Satoru Gojo as their teacher, is often a reminder of Team 7. Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori’s journey after he becomes a vessel to the strongest sorcerer in history.

3) Hell’s Paradise

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise is a much darker Ninja story compared to Naruto, as it follows Gabimaru, the strongest and most ruthless assassin from the village of Iwagakure. As he finds himself on death row for his many crimes, he gets one chance to gain his freedom as long as he can find the legendary Elixir of Life from a mysterious island from which no one comes back alive. However, Gabimaru isn’t the only one, as his fellow convicts are also looking for the same legendary elixir.

2) Bleach

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

As one of the Shonen Big Three, Bleach is considered one of the greatest series of all time. While Naruto follows the protagonist’s journey of becoming a Hokage, Bleach focuses on Ichigo Kurosaki, who protects the world from supernatural threats. While both of them have different goals, they end up saving everyone around them.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image via Studio Bones

Even now, it’s difficult for a series to beat this acclaimed classic when it comes to captivating story, themes of perseverance, and self-sacrifice. The 2009 reboot of the original anime remains faithful to the manga and wraps up the story in 64 episodes, with each episode progressing the story at a steady pace. The story is deeply compelling as it explores the themes of war and human morality, while balancing the complex plot with absurd humor and character development.

