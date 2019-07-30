Fate/Grand Order to Make Big Anime Announcement Soon

The Fate series is one of the most popular video game franchises running today, and its various anime breakouts are even more popular with some audiences. It could potentially be even bigger in the near future as a few major anime projects based on Fate/Grand Order and Fate/stay night will be making their way to Japan. With the new Fate/Grand Order festival coming to Japan in August, it seems fans of those anime projects will be getting to see new looks.

Production I.G., CloverWorks, and ufotable are teasing that fans will get new looks at the Fate/Grand Order anime and the third part of the Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel during the Festival on August 3-4.

Though it’s not quite clear how much fans will see of the new projects, it’s an exciting prospect to be sure considering that the first two Heaven’s Feel films released to major success in Japan. With the third film bringing this route to a close, fans are definitely all in to seeing how it all comes to an end. The more enticing announcement, however, is what’s to come from the Fate/Grand Order anime projects.

There are currently two major Fate/Grand Order anime releases in the works. Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia is an upcoming anime series based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline from the original mobile game. Scheduled for a release in October, Toshifumi Akai will be directing the series for CloverWorks with Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer.

The other major project, Fate/Grand Order: Camelot, will be a two-film release adapting the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline from the game. Confirmed staff members for the film include lead Fate character designer Takeshi Takeuchi, Keita Haga and Hideyuki Fukasawa as composers, and Kei Suezawa, Kazuhito Arai as directors. The first film will be produced for Production I.G. and currently has a release window of 2020.

With these major projects on the horizon, fans might get to see new looks at a whole bunch of new Fate anime in the near future! For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.