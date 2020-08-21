New Fate/Stay Night Movie Hits Theaters in Japan Amidst Pandemic

Japan has been slowly returning to regular operations over the last couple of months since it lifted its state of emergency in the Spring, and now the newest Fate/stay night film has been hitting in big in theaters amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. First scheduled to release in Japanese theaters in March before being delayed not once, but twice, Fate/stay night's final film in the Heaven's Feel trilogy, spring song, was finally released in theaters earlier this August and has been met with great success as fans flock to the film.

According to a report from Crunchyroll, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel The Movie III. spring song has managed to claim the number one spot at the box office in Japan after opening in 156 theaters across the country. Making 474,890,600 yen across 274,017 total admissions, the final film in the trilogy joins the previous two films in dominating the box office upon initial release.

On opening day, the film earned over 300 million yen, which by all signs paint it a successful theatrical release under normal circumstances. Now it's even more poignant considering that these numbers come as Japan continues its gradual opening of businesses and more during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Aniplex even announced that Heaven's Feel The Movie III. spring song will be offering a 4D release beginning on September 4th as well, and that will push this success even further.

Unfortunately for fans in the United States, although theaters are beginning to open with new social distancing guidelines there is still no concrete release date for the final film in Fate/stay night's Heaven's Feel trilogy. The original plan was to re-screen the entire trilogy before the COVID-19 restrictions came into effect, and those plans had to be shelved for the foreseeable future.

There have yet to be any updates on a United States release, let alone a North American one, but ComicBook.com will keep you updated on any potential theatrical or home video release announcements for Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel The Movie III. spring song.

