Final Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel Film U.S. Release Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

TYPE-MOON is currently in the midst of celebrating the 15th Anniversary of Fate/stay night’s original visual novel release, and part of this massive celebration was the final film in a major trilogy adapting the events of the Heaven’s Feel route from that game. The Heaven’s Feel route was the final route left explored following the anime adaptations for Fate and Unlimited Blade Works, so fans outside of Japan were excited to see how it would all end later this Spring. Unfortunately, it’s joining Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna as one of the many films that have been postponed amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Aniplex of America confirmed the unfortunate news with a statement on Fate/stay night‘s official United States Twitter account about the cancellation for the film’s planned United States premiere next month, “It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the cancellation of the Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song Premiere at the Orpheum Theatre on April 17th.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Continuing further, the statement confirms refunds will be on the way, “Yours and our community’s safety is of utmost importance, and in accordance with the guidelines and the protocol put forth by the state and federal government, we must cancel the event in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. All ticket purchases will receive a full refund and please watch for an email from Ticketmaster in the coming days.”

The statement also confirms that the following United States release for the new film will be postponed to a later date as well, “We also deeply regret to inform you that Fathom Events and Aniplex of America will be postponing our upcoming Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] theatrical releases. New release dates and ticketing information will be communicated when they become available. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

This news stings for sure, but makes sense considering theaters in the United States have all been shuttered as part of the attempt to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Given social distancing and quarantining processes prohibit social gatherings with numbers larger than 10 (and even less in some territories), many businesses have temporarily closed as a result.

How do you feel about this delay for Fate/stay night‘s final film? How are you holding up among these waves of coronavirus delays and cancellations? Are you practicing your social distancing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!