Final Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Film Confirms New Release Date with Trailer

Many anime projects were impacted due to the complications arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and now the final film in Fate/stay night's new film trilogy is one of the many projects making their way back this Summer. Perhaps taking more hits than many other projects delayed at the same time, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel The Movie III. spring song not only had its release postponed once, but twice during the course of the last couple of months. Originally scheduled to hit theaters in Japan last March, the film has been delayed a few times before being postponed indefinitely.

With the state of emergency in Japan lifting towards the end of May and operations slowly resuming, theaters are beginning to open up as well. This means that the oft-delayed final film in the Heaven's Feel trilogy can make its way back to theaters as well. As announced through the film's official Twitter account, it's heading our way this August.

Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel The Movie III. spring song is now scheduled to open in Japanese theaters on August 15th. Now months after its originally scheduled premiere, Heaven's Feel The Movie III. has shared a new trailer to show fans just a little more of what they can expect from the new film coming in just a few weeks. Check it out below:

Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, there are currently no concrete plans in place for an English language release. There was a plan to release the entire Heaven's Feel trilogy in United States theaters before the COVID-19 restrictions kicked in a few months back, but all talk of an official English language release have unfortunately quieted over the months. ComicBook.com will keep up updated on the matter if there are any announcements.

Are you excited to see the third and final Heaven's Feel film is finally releasing in Japan, Fate/stay night fans? Are you hoping news of a release outside of Japan makes it our way soon? How are you hoping it all comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.