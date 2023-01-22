Fire Emblem Announces New Manga

Oh, it's happening. It was not long ago the world was introduced to Fire Emblem Engage, and it is safe to say the fandom is obsessed. The game has been the talk of social media this weekend, and Shueisha is now jumping on the hype train. After all, the publisher is bringing Fire Emblem back to its pages for a new manga, and the title will go live shortly.

The update comes from the official Fire Emblem page on Twitter as the game's team updated fans. It turns out a monthly manga for Fire Emblem Engage is in the works. Before the manga goes live, a prologue will be released in February through Saikyo Jump. Then, the manga will go live starting March 3rd either in print or online through the Shonen Jump+ app.

So far, there is little info available on what this manga will entail, but we do know it will adapt the main story of Fire Emblem Engage. Fans can expect some original goodies to be added into the adaptation, and of course, Shueisha will put a crack team on the series. We have not been told who is inking or penning the series, but we're keeping our fingers crossed for the best!

If you are not not caught up with Fire Emblem Engage, the game is officially out on the Nintendo Switch. The tactical role-playing game was announced last September, and it follows another journey on the continent of Elyos. For more details on the game, you can check out Fire Emblem's official synopsis below:

"In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One-thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As the Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny-to collect Emblem Rings and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos."

