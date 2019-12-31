Fire Force Shares First Live-Action Stage Play Poster

Like so many other anime franchises before it, such as Naruto, Yu Yu Hakusho, Persona, Sailor Moon, and many others, one of the most popular anime of 2019, Fire Force, is getting a stage play of its own! Alongside the announcement, the first poster for the anime live action adaptation shows off its star, Hikaru Makishima, in the role of Shinra Kusakabe, the hot footed fire fighter that has the visage of a demon. With the stage play set to be released in Japan in 2020, more news is sure to be released shortly for the live action Fire Force play!

The Official Twitter Account for the stage play, FireForceStage, shared the first poster and details for the upcoming adaptation, clearly attempting to bring forward the fire fighters of the anime to the real world with their amazing abilities in tow:

Fire Force recently finished its first season, with the announcement of the second season coming out immediately following the conclusion, teasing at brand new adventures and characters for the fire fighting squad to encounter.

You can currently watch the first season of the series on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and can also find it running Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”