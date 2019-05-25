FLCL Progressive, Alternative Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has announced that it’s added both FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative, the sequel series to the popular anime FLCL, to its streaming catalog. Both of the sequel series originally premiered on Toonami last year, and it would seem like the new cooperation between Toonami and Crunchyroll, thanks to WarnerMedia owning both properties, is really paying off.

There are, however, a couple things worth noting about this addition. First and foremost? The streaming service doesn’t actually have the original FLCL, so you’ll have to find that somewhere else if you’re looking to see the whole thing in one go. Secondly, this excludes Asian rights, which isn’t terribly unusual for Crunchyroll, but deserves a mention.

Those interested can watch all 12 episodes, six of each series, right here.

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes FLCL Progressive:

“FLCL: Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, ‘Jinyu’ and ‘Haruha Raharu,’ who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as ‘ATOMSK,’ a gorgeous Chrysler Bel Aire… and a certain Vespa Scooter.”

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes FLCL Alternative:

“FLCL: Alternative centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named ‘Haruko.’ Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as ‘ATOMSK.’ Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was originally written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records for release in Japan from 2000 to 2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003, and was frequently re-aired from 2003 to 2014. The coming-of-age story focuses on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba, who becomes bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.