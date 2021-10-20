Food Wars Cosplay Serves it Up With Erina

One awesome Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma cosplay is really serving up Erina Nakiri! Both the manga and anime run of Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki’s original manga series have come to an end, but the duo is continuing to work with one another on a series of new projects. It’s likely because the creative duo hit major gold many times throughout their own series when it comes to just how much fans had loved its central cast. This was especially true for Erina Nakiri, who fans watched grow up as the series continued over the years.

Originally introduced to the series as the main hurdle Soma Yukihira would have to cross someday thanks to her highly adept tongue and cooking skill, Erina soon became one of Soma’s biggest friends and allies. As the series continued, it’s likely that their relationship grew even further through this as teased by many of the time skips we got to see before it all came to an end, but it’s something fans might have to imagine for themselves. At least Erina’s jumping off the page in a whole new way with some awesome cosplay from artist @seracoss on Instagram! Check it out below:

It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not Tsukuda or Saeki want to return to the world of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma someday, but there’s quite a lot that could be explored should they choose to do so. Not only has it been proven that their cooking battle type of series fits with plenty of other surprising worlds like One Piece (thanks to the official Sanji stories the duo has crafted over the last few years), but there are many other characters and potential challenges to explore and follow up on.

With both the anime and manga’s run now at an end, there is a way to enjoy the complete series’ run of each. You can currently find Food Wars‘ anime now streaming with Crunchyroll, and can find the manga series over with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library with a monthly subscription. If the duo decides to come back with more entries someday, Erina would definitely be the first on many lists of characters that need to return. But what did you think of Food Wars’ anime and manga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!